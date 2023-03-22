Michigan beats out Ohio State for stud RB, Jordan Marshall

Michigan Football secured a major commitment on Tuesday when four-star running back Jordan Marshall took to Twitter to commit to the Wolverines. Marshall won the Ohio Gatorade Football Player of the Year Award last season after rushing for almost 2,000 yards and scoring 34 total touchdowns for Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller. He is ranked 91st overall in the country, seventh among all running backs, and third-best in Ohio, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. Marshall picked Michigan over several Power Five schools, including his home-state Ohio State and Cincinnati, as well as Michigan State, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

Key points:

Marshall, a four-star running back, committed to the Wolverines for the class of 2024.

Marshall won the Ohio Gatorade Football Player of the Year Award after a dominant season for Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller.

He is ranked 91st overall in the country, seventh among all running backs, and third-best in Ohio, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

Marshall chose UM over several Power Five schools, including his home-state Ohio State and Cincinnati, as well as MSU, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

UM's class of 2024 now includes eight players, including six four-stars.

The Wolverines have the top-ranked class in the Big Ten and are fifth nationally, behind Florida State, Notre Dame, LSU, and two-time defending national champions, Georgia.

Big Picture: Michigan's strong 2024 recruiting class just got stronger

Marshall's commitment is a significant addition to an already impressive recruiting class for the Wolverines football program. He is the first running back to commit to the Wolverines for the class of 2024 and brings the total number of four-star recruits in the class to six. With the addition of Marshall, UM has the top-ranked recruiting class in the Big Ten and is currently ranked No. 5 overall. His commitment also marks a recruiting win over rival Ohio State, which had also offered him a scholarship.

Marshall By the Numbers

- Advertisement -

Marshall rushed for 1,951 yards and 30 touchdowns last season.

He had 19 catches for 364 yards and four touchdowns.

Marshall is ranked 91st overall in the country, seventh among all running backs, and third-best in Ohio, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

Marshall's impressive stats and national ranking highlight the caliber of player the Wolverines have added to its 2024 recruiting class. His ability to produce on the field and earn individual accolades is a good sign for his potential impact at the college level.

UM's football's already impressive 2024 recruiting class just got stronger with the addition of Marshall. Marshall's commitment is not only a significant addition to the team but also marks a recruiting win over rival Ohio State. With Marshall on board, UM now has the top-ranked recruiting class in the Big Ten and is in the mix nationally with other top programs. His impressive stats and national ranking highlight the caliber of player the Wolverines have added to their Class of 2024.