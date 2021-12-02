Michigan beats out Oklahoma, West Virginia for stud wide receiver

According to a report from Allen Trieu, the Michigan Wolverines have landed four-star WR Semaj Morgan out of West Bloomfield High School.

From 247 Sports:

”I think what made me commit was the fact that the culture was so welcoming and every time I’m there they never disappoint,” Morgan said. “Anther reason is their brand and brotherhood.”

“We’ve been praying about decision and visited quite a few campuses,” his father Semaj Sr. said, “but at the end of the day, it is important that my son be around a program that sees him as a top priority and also checks off all the boxes: academics, great men being around my son, great student athletes, fans, the environment, it was all important to us as a family. And we know education is most important and Michigan checked off all the boxes for us and was the best option for him.”

