Michigan Beats Out Oregon, Penn State, and Notre Dame for Jaylen Pile

In a major recruiting win, the Michigan Wolverines have landed 2026 4-star wide receiver Jaylen Pile. The 6'1″, 170-pound prospect from Dallas, Texas, made his commitment official, choosing Michigan over other top programs like Oregon, Notre Dame, Penn State, Auburn, and more than 15 additional schools vying for his talents.

BREAKING: CO/26 4 ⭐️ WR Jaylen Pile ( @jaylenpile2026 ) has committed to Michigan rivals sources tell me.

–

Jaylen is a 6’1 170 LBS WR out of Dallas, TX. He has a total of 23 offers and chose Michigan over schools such as Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and more!!

–

Michigan fans… pic.twitter.com/1LpRUQXx9V — Steezo (@SteezoDsgn) October 17, 2024

Pile, known for his speed, route-running ability, and impressive hands, is expected to add depth and explosiveness to Michigan's already strong receiving corps in the coming years. His decision to join the Wolverines continues to show Michigan's ability to recruit high-level talent nationwide, particularly from football-rich states like Texas.

Standing at 6-1, Pile’s frame allows him to be a versatile receiver capable of playing both in the slot and on the outside. His athleticism and football IQ have been praised by scouts, making him one of the more intriguing prospects in the 2026 class. Pile's upside and potential to develop into a top-level receiver have many college programs excited about his future.

Michigan’s coaching staff, led by head coach Sherrone Moore, worked hard to secure Pile’s commitment, emphasizing the team's winning culture, player development, and the chance to play a key role in a dynamic offense.

Jaylen Pile’s commitment further strengthens Michigan’s 2026 recruiting class and reinforces the Wolverines’ status as one of the premier programs in college football.

With more than two years until he steps foot in Ann Arbor, Wolverines fans have plenty of time to get excited about this promising young player who could be a future star in the maize and blue.