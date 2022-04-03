Michigan beats Seton Hall to win 1989 National Championship [Video]

It has been 33 years since the University of Michigan won the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament. The Wolverines have had made it back to the finals multiple times over the years but have come up just short of sealing the deal.

That being said, let’s flashback to 1989 when Michigan took on Seton Hall in the NCAA National Championship game.

The Wolverines, who were coached by Steve Fisher and led by the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, Glen Rice, were able to hold on for an 80-79 overtime win over Seton Hall.

On this day in 1989, Glen Rice's Michigan defeats Seton Hall in OT to win its first National Championship. Rice's 184 points in that tourney are still an NCAA Tournament record. pic.twitter.com/dq751vQbnT — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 3, 2020

Here is the full game. Enjoy!