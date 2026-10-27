The Michigan Wolverines are 4-3 with five games left, and the latest Michigan bowl projections do not agree on where that record sends them. ESPN and CBS Sports both have the Wolverines in the Cactus Bowl against Cincinnati. SI has them in the Music City Bowl against South Carolina. All three assume Michigan finds the two wins it needs to reach 6-6 and bowl eligibility in Kyle Whittingham’s first season as head coach.

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Michigan arrived at 4-3 with a 13-6 overtime loss at home to No. 6 Indiana on Saturday, its third conference loss against one win in Big Ten play.

ESPN Projects the Michigan Wolverines for the Cactus Bowl

In the latest ESPN bowl projections, Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach each put Michigan opposite the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Cactus Bowl.

That game is scheduled for Dec. 26 at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona, on ABC.

SI Sends Michigan to Nashville Instead

SI.com’s Bryan Fischer projected the Wolverines against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Music City Bowl, set for Dec. 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. South Carolina pushed itself into that range by upsetting No. 11 Tennessee 27-24 on a walk-off field goal Saturday.

CBS Sports Lines Up With ESPN on Cincinnati

CBS Sports reporter Brad Crawford also sends the Wolverines to Tempe to face the Bearcats. Crawford wrote, “The Bearcats could be the agent of chaos in the Big 12 moving forward after Saturday’s win over Texas Tech. Scott Satterfield’s team, with confidence, gets Utah and Houston over the next two games and travels to BYU in the regular-season finale that could have CFP implications for the Cougars. It’s unfortunate the Bearcats already have two losses in league play, but they played with their hair on fire in Week 8.”

Crawford added about Michigan, “Michigan hasn’t solved its identity issues offensively and would’ve beaten Indiana at home and red-zone execution been more fluid with Tommy Carr at quarterback. Indiana only completed one pass after halftime before winning overtime, another tough-to-stomach loss for first-year coach Kyle Whittingham during a tumultuous season.”

Where Michigan Bowl Projections Could Still Move

The five games left are at the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday, home against the Michigan State Spartans on Nov. 7, at the Oregon Ducks on Nov. 14, home against No. 7 UCLA on Nov. 21, and at No. 2 Ohio State on Nov. 28.

Two wins in that stretch makes Michigan bowl eligible at 6-6, which is the floor every one of these boards is built on. Three or four would push the Wolverines past the slot all three currently have them in. One would end the conversation.