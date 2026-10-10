Michigan’s Bryce Underwood Problem Could Get Worse in 2027

The Michigan Wolverines have a Bryce Underwood problem, and it is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore. But while most of the conversation has centered around whether Underwood should remain the starting quarterback in 2026, there is a potentially much bigger issue looming in Ann Arbor: What happens if this quarterback controversy carries over into 2027?

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Michigan entered the season expecting Underwood to take a significant step forward in his second year. Instead, the Wolverines are sitting at 3-2, their offense continues to struggle, and first-year head coach Kyle Whittingham is facing a quarterback decision that could have consequences well beyond the current season.

And with freshman Tommy Carr waiting for an opportunity, Michigan could soon find itself dealing with something far more complicated than a struggling starting quarterback.

Sep 26, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) passes against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Bryce Underwood’s Numbers Are Becoming a Major Concern

There is no denying Underwood’s physical ability or the enormous expectations that accompanied his arrival in Ann Arbor. The former Belleville High School superstar was considered one of the nation’s premier quarterback prospects, and Michigan made a massive investment in bringing him to the program.

However, that investment has yet to produce the offensive transformation many Wolverines fans expected.

According to Underwood’s 2026 statistics, the sophomore has completed just 59.3% of his passes through five games, throwing for 881 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions. He has also rushed for 212 yards and two touchdowns, but his inconsistency as a passer continues to limit Michigan’s offensive ceiling.

The most alarming performance came in Michigan’s 20-14 loss to Minnesota on Oct. 3. Underwood completed only 10 of 21 passes for 101 yards and two interceptions, leaving the Wolverines with serious questions heading into their bye week.

To be fair, Underwood is hardly Michigan’s only offensive problem. Protection issues, inconsistent execution, and questionable play-calling have contributed to the team’s struggles, but the quarterback is inevitably going to receive the most scrutiny when an offense cannot consistently move the football.

Tommy Carr Could Make Michigan’s Decision Even More Complicated

The growing support for Tommy Carr has created an interesting dilemma for Whittingham and his coaching staff. Carr has barely played during the regular season, but that hasn’t stopped Michigan fans from wondering whether the freshman deserves an opportunity.

In fact, a recent Maize n Brew fan poll found that 73% of respondents favored starting Carr over Underwood when Michigan returns to action against Penn State on Oct. 17. That certainly doesn’t mean Carr is the better quarterback, but it illustrates just how frustrated a segment of the fan base has become.

Here is where things get particularly interesting.

If Carr receives an opportunity and performs well, Michigan could suddenly have a legitimate quarterback competition heading into 2027. And considering Underwood’s recruiting pedigree, expectations, and reported financial arrangement, that competition could become one of the most uncomfortable situations the program has faced in years.

There is also a risk in making a change too quickly. Carr has not demonstrated that he can consistently produce against Big Ten defenses, and placing another young quarterback behind a struggling offensive line could create more problems than it solves.

Still, Michigan cannot simply ignore the possibility that Carr might provide something Underwood has been unable to deliver consistently.

The Financial Side Makes the Situation Even More Interesting

Underwood’s arrival at Michigan was one of the defining stories of college football’s evolving NIL era. His agreement was widely reported to be worth approximately $12 million over four years, although the specific contractual details and payment conditions have not been publicly established.

As the Wall Street Journal recently examined, the growing financial commitments made to highly recruited quarterbacks have created difficult roster-management decisions for programs across the country. Schools are investing heavily in players who remain unproven at the college level, and a disappointing return on that investment can complicate future planning.

For Michigan, the key question isn’t necessarily how much money Underwood has already received. It is how the Wolverines approach their quarterback investment going forward if his development continues to stall.

Would Michigan remain committed to Underwood as its long-term starter? Would the coaching staff be comfortable opening up a genuine competition with Carr? And how would the program navigate its quarterback spending if it eventually decided another option gave the offense a better chance to succeed?

Those are questions worth considering, even if the financial details alone cannot determine Michigan’s quarterback situation.

There is no verified indication that Underwood intends to leave Michigan or that the Wolverines are preparing to move on from him. Nevertheless, the combination of significant financial expectations, limited production, and an emerging challenger creates a potentially difficult situation heading into the offseason.

Could Michigan Face a Bryce Underwood Transfer Decision?

This is where the 2027 conversation becomes particularly intriguing.

If Underwood finishes the season as Michigan’s starter but continues to struggle, Whittingham will have to determine whether another offseason of development is the answer. If Carr eventually overtakes him, Michigan could face questions about whether both quarterbacks would be willing to remain in Ann Arbor.

The transfer portal has changed how programs manage quarterback depth. Players who believe they have an opportunity to start elsewhere have options, and teams can no longer assume that talented backups will patiently wait multiple seasons for their opportunity.

That doesn’t mean Underwood is going anywhere. It also doesn’t mean Carr would leave if he fails to win the job.

But it does mean Michigan must consider the possibility that a quarterback controversy extending into next season could impact its depth chart, future recruiting decisions, and overall roster construction.

There is another possibility that shouldn’t be overlooked: Underwood could turn things around.

The sophomore has flashed impressive ability, and he is still young enough to make significant improvements as a passer. If Whittingham and offensive coordinator Jason Beck can address Michigan’s protection and execution issues, Underwood could still establish himself as the clear answer heading into 2027.

That is the outcome Michigan undoubtedly would love to see, but it is far from guaranteed.

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) warms up ahead of the game between Michigan and Iowa at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Kyle Whittingham Has a Decision That Goes Beyond 2026

Whittingham’s responsibility is to put Michigan in the best position to win football games, regardless of recruiting rankings, NIL expectations, or public pressure. That means evaluating Underwood and Carr based on their actual performance and their ability to execute the offense.

But the Wolverines also need a clear direction at the most important position on the field. Continuing with Underwood without meaningful improvement would raise questions about the program’s development plan, while making a premature change could undermine a quarterback who still possesses considerable upside.

The next several weeks should help clarify the situation.

Michigan returns from its bye week to face Penn State on Oct. 17, followed by Indiana on Oct. 24. Those games will provide another measuring stick for an offense that has struggled against Big Ten competition, and Underwood’s performance could influence how aggressively the coaching staff considers other options.

The Bottom Line

Michigan’s Bryce Underwood problem isn’t simply about whether he starts against Penn State. It is about whether the Wolverines can establish a sustainable quarterback plan before the current uncertainty spills into 2027.

Underwood still has time to change the conversation, and Michigan would be foolish to dismiss his potential after five games under a new coaching staff. But if the struggles continue and Carr develops into a legitimate contender, the Wolverines could face a much more complicated decision than anyone anticipated when Underwood arrived in Ann Arbor.