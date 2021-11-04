Michigan C Hunter Dickenson says Wolverines are ‘the hunter’ heading into 2021-22 season

The 2021-22 NCAA basketball season is on the verge of tipping off and one of the favorites to cut down the nets when all is said and done is the Michigan Wolverines.

A big reason why the Wolverines are a favorite is sophomore sensation, Hunter Dickinson.

During his freshman campaign, Dickinson emerged as one of the best players in the country as he averaged 14.1 points and 7.4 rebounds in 28 games.

On Thursday, Dickinson spoke about the upcoming season and he said that he and his Wolverines’ teammates have a ‘chip on their shoulders heading into the season.

“We’re not the hunted, we’re the hunter. We’re not the No. 1 team in the country, we’re not the overwhelming favorite in our conference. … We have a chip on our shoulders still.”

“I’m very motivated this year to prove myself. I still have a lot of doubters out there, which I’m glad for because that gives me the motivation I need to go out there every day. I feel highly motivated this year to do better than I did last year.”

Michigan will tip off their season on Nov. 10 at home against Buffalo.

