Michigan C Hunter Dickinson makes decision regarding future

Sharing is caring!

Michigan Wolveinres center Hunter Dicksinson recently earned consensus second-team All-American honors, and it looks like he could be taking his talents to the professional ranks.

He took to social media minutes ago to announce that he was declaring for the NBA Draft:

“With the support of my family and coaching staff, I am excited to announce I am declaring for the NBA Draft and signing with an NCAA certified agent in order to retain my eligibility,” he wrote.

Last season with Michigan, he was named first-team All-Big Ten by the media, a Big Ten All-Freshman honoree and the Big Ten Conference Freshman of the Year.