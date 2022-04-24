Michigan C Hunter Dickinson takes to Twitter to reveal decision for 2022-23 season

On Sunday evening, one of the best players in college basketball took to Twitter to reveal where he will be playing during the 2022-23 season.

That player is Michigan C Hunter Dickinson, who took to Twitter to reveal that he will be playing for the Wolverines again in 2022-23.

“At the end of the day I felt like I wasn’t done with college basketball yet,” Dickinson said.

During the 2020-21 season, Dickinson averaged 18.6 points and 8.6 rebounds in 32 games for Michigan.

