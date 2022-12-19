Michigan C Hunter Dickinson trashes anyone who ever went to Michigan State

Oh boy. Here we go again. We already know that the Michigan vs. Michigan State rivalry has grown pretty nasty over the recent years, and Wolverines hoopster Hunter Dickinson just threw some more fuel on the fire. If you have followed along with Dickinson since he came to the Wolverines, you are well aware that fans of the maize and blue love him and that he is hated by pretty much everyone else. That’s because Dickinson is not afraid to speak his mind, even if it means saying something that will ruffle the feathers of another fan base. This is especially true when it comes to the Spartans.

This week's hottest stories

What did Hunter Dickinson say about people who go to Michigan State?

During a recent Roundball Podcast appearance, Dickinson trashed anyone who ever went to Michigan State.

Quotes via Wolverine Digest:

Featured Videos



“They’re belittled so much by us that, you know, they just get an ounce of success, and they just run with it,” Dickinson said. “Like, they had one good season in football…ran with it. They were the third team in…the Big Ten is split up into two different sections…and they were the third team in one of them. You would have thought they made the college football playoff. We just…I think it’s honestly Michigan fans fault because we belittle them so much. Like, we’re just so much better than them in everything. You only go to Michigan State if you don’t get into Michigan.”

Well, this should end well.