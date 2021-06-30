Michigan C Hunter Dickinson trolls Ohio State slappy on Twitter

Sharing is caring!

So, here is yet another case of an Ohio State slappy taking to Twitter and embarrassing himself (or herself).

In this case, the Buckeyes fan, who goes by the name @OSUBballClock on Twitter, decided it would be fun to remind Michigan fans that it has been 108 days since their last win over Ohio State.

Personally, I found the tweet very odd considering OSU’s last game was an embarrassing loss to No. 15 seed Old Dominion in the 2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament.

But Michigan center Hunter Dickinson found another problem with the tweet as @OSUBballClock forgot to put a red ‘X’ on the ‘M’ in “Men’s Basketball.”

Get him, Hunter!

At least do it right and get all the Ms — Hunter Dickinson (@H_Dickinson24) June 30, 2021