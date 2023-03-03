Michigan CB DJ Turner runs blazing 40-yard dash [Video]

If you have followed Michigan CB DJ Turner during his career with the Wolverines, you are probably aware that he is a speedy young man. Well, for those who did not know that, Turner introduced himself in quite a way on Friday at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. As you are about to see in the video below, Turner ran a blazing 4.27 40-yard dash on Friday afternoon. Heading into the combing, Turner was projected as a 3rd round pick.

Key Points

Turner ran a blazing 4.27 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Turner has been projected as a 3rd round pick heading into the combine

Turner could be on his way to posting the fastest 40-yard time at the combine

Why it Matters for Michigan CB DJ Turner

As noted above, Turner ran a blazing 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine, which could potentially improve his 2023 NFL Drat slot a bit. With a unique combination of athleticism, competitiveness, instincts, and coverage versatility, Turner possesses a high potential and solid foundation as he enters the NFL. Particularly impressive in tight man-to-man coverage, Turner's fluid movements and nimble footwork give him an edge. He would be an ideal choice for teams seeking a young, capable cornerback to fill the CB2 position right from his rookie season.