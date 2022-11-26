U of M

Michigan celebrates in locker room following blowout win over Ohio State [Video]

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Highlights
  • Michigan defeated Ohio State 45-23 on Saturday
  • The Wolverines celebrated in the locker room following their big win

To the Victors go the spoils! Michigan not only went on the road and defeated Ohio State, but they absolutely destroyed them. Despite a couple of long first-half touchdown passes from J.J. McCarthy to Cornelius Johnson, the Wolverines trailed the Buckeyes at halftime by a score of 20-17. The second half was a completely different story as the Wolverines scored three more long touchdowns while holding the Buckeyes to just three second-half points on their way to an impressive 45-23 win at the Horseshoe.

This week's hottest stories
Keon Coleman reacts to accusations ...
Michigan Football

Michigan celebrates in locker room following win over Ohio State

Following the win, the Wolverines celebrated on the field first before heading to the locker room to celebrate some more.

Here is some video footage of the Wolverines’ locker room celebration

Featured Videos

“It’s great to be a Michigan Wolverine!”

With the win, the Wolverine advance to play Purdue in the Big Ten Championship game next week in Indianapolis.

Nation, do you think Michigan will win their second Big Ten Championship in a row?

Following their win over Ohio State, Michigan celebrated both on the field and in the locker room.
michigan,Ohio State

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Mike Hart Michigan Football Michigan football trolls Ohio State following dominating win
Next Article Ryan Day Ohio State Ryan Day demoralized after Michigan annihilates Ohio State [Video]
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Jim Harbaugh Michigan Yost
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan football team invades Yost after beating Ohio State [Video]
U of M
Ryan Day Ohio State
Ryan Day demoralized after Michigan annihilates Ohio State [Video]
College Sports
Michigan Football
Michigan celebrates in locker room following blowout win over Ohio State [Video]
U of M
Mike Hart Michigan Football
Michigan football trolls Ohio State following dominating win
U of M
Lost your password?