Michigan celebrates in locker room following blowout win over Ohio State [Video]

The Wolverines celebrated in the locker room following their big win

To the Victors go the spoils! Michigan not only went on the road and defeated Ohio State, but they absolutely destroyed them. Despite a couple of long first-half touchdown passes from J.J. McCarthy to Cornelius Johnson, the Wolverines trailed the Buckeyes at halftime by a score of 20-17. The second half was a completely different story as the Wolverines scored three more long touchdowns while holding the Buckeyes to just three second-half points on their way to an impressive 45-23 win at the Horseshoe.

Michigan celebrates in locker room following win over Ohio State

Following the win, the Wolverines celebrated on the field first before heading to the locker room to celebrate some more.

Here is some video footage of the Wolverines’ locker room celebration

“It’s great to be a Michigan Wolverine!”

With the win, the Wolverine advance to play Purdue in the Big Ten Championship game next week in Indianapolis.

Nation, do you think Michigan will win their second Big Ten Championship in a row?