Michigan Center Hunter Dickinson Enters Transfer Portal

Michigan Wolverines' junior center, Hunter Dickinson, has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal, making him the third Wolverine to leave the program this offseason. Following Jett Howard (NBA) and Isaiah Barnes (transfer), Dickinson's move is a significant blow to the team, leaving the Michigan Wolverines with yet another gap to fill in the offseason.

Why it Matters

Dickinson's departure is surprising given that Michigan hoped to get him back. The Wolverines have lost three key players, significantly impacting their chances of being competitive next season. Dickinson's departure highlights the instability that can arise in college basketball programs due to the transfer portal.

The Big Picture

The transfer portal has become a major factor in college basketball in recent years, giving players more freedom and flexibility in deciding where to play. However, it has also led to increased instability within programs, with players frequently transferring to other schools. The Wolverines are not the only team to have been impacted by the transfer portal, and it remains to be seen how programs will adapt to this new reality.

“It's obviously a hard decision on whether I want to stay or if I want to go to the professional ranks or something like that. I'm just trying to talk it over with my family. I don't have too many people that I go to for advice and stuff like that.” – Hunter Dickinson

Hunter Dickinson by the numbers

Hunter Dickinson averaged 14.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game as a freshman, earning him Big Ten All-Freshman honors.