Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh discusses options for upcoming season

Thanks to the spread of the novel coronavirus, sports leagues worldwide have shut down operations with public safety in mind, and have been discussing potential ways to resume gameplay.

While the upcoming collegiate football season is surrounded in uncertainty, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has kept busy by talking to other Big Ten coaches about potential options.

He appeared earlier today on “The Dan Patrick Show” and gave insight into his thoughts regarding the upcoming season, and whether or not it can be played given the worldwide pandemic.

“As far as whether we’re going to be able to play again, that’s the big question on everybody’s mind — can we play again?” Harbaugh said, talking about his discussions with other coaches.

“Right now we don’t know because it’s dictated by…I think the simplest answer is, if the governors allow our gyms to open up, then we should be able to get our guys back in the weight room and training. And then (there’s) a whole set of a lot of smart people working on, can we eventually play the games? I don’t think anybody knows that for sure right now.”

Harbaugh was then asked to give his thoughts on the possibility of some schools being ready to resume athletic activities while some others may not at the same time.

“I could see that,” Harbaugh replied. “I’d be more for that than saying, ‘If all can’t play, then nobody plays.’ I’ve never been a big fan of that kind of thinking.”

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel sent a letter earlier today explaining where things currently stand:

“There are more questions than answers and we remain committed to the healthy and safety of everyone associated with this great institution,” he wrote. “We will continue to follow the advice and directives of medical experts and our health and government officials.

“We expect to get updates as the pandemic evolves and, echoing the words of (university) President (Mark) Schlissel, will hopefully participate in the gradual reopening of campus for a public health-informed fall semester. These are early signs of positive momentum for us all. I urge people to do their part in flattening the curve. Stay home whenever possible, and avoid large crowds at this time.”

– – Quotes via Angelique Chengelis of The Detroit News Link – –