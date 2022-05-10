Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh explains what he loves about Aidan Hutchinson

The homegrown talent is staying put.

With the No. 2 overall selection on Day 1 of 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions officially took DE Aidan Hutchinson from the University of Michigan Wolverines.

Embed from Getty Images

And needless to say, his now-former head coach Jim Harbaugh is proud.

Embed from Getty Images

“Aidan Hutchinson, he just checks every single box,” Harbaugh explained. “The thing I love about him, and it’s so rare, Aidan Hutchinson should have a big head, and you would not blame him if he did. But he’s the kind of guy that doesn’t when he should — and that’s just really awesome when you see that in an athlete or any person, really.

Rookie Season Expectations for Aida... x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Rookie Season Expectations for Aidan Hutchinson

“That’s who he is, and it’s infectious. He’s going to bring that to the Detroit Lions, just the same way he did for the University of Michigan. It’s great to have him in our home state.”

Of course, there was good reason for his having been at the top of the NFL Draft thanks to his having set Michigan’s school record with 14 sacks this past season, along with 62 tackles (36 solo tackles) and 16.5 tackles for loss.

– – Quotes via On3 Link – –

Post Draft Rookie Ratings