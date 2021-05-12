Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh lauds hiring of assistant Steve Clinkscale

Sharing is caring!

The latest hire of the Michigan Wolverines for head coach Jim Harbaugh‘s staff is officially complete.

The team announced the hiring of former Kentucky assistant Steve Clinkscale as defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator, officially replacing the recently departed Maurice “Mo” Linguist.

Join us in welcoming our new Passing Game Coordinator/Defensive Backs Coach Steve Clinkscale to Ann Arbor! Welcome, @coachclink!

“Coach Harbaugh and I have developed a relationship over the years, and this will be a great opportunity to work together,” Clinkscale said in a statement. “I look forward to meeting our players and working with them to develop their skills on and off the field. I wish to further the tradition of excellence here at Michigan and look forward to helping make a difference in these young men’s lives.”

Meanwhile, Harbaugh is looking forward to having Clinkscale on his staff.

“Steve is a highly respected and talented football coach who has developed outstanding defensive secondaries at each of his coaching stops,” Harbaugh stated. “I have followed and admired Steve’s coaching for years, tried to hire him a few times, and I’m glad that it all came together where we could bring Steve to Michigan. He will be a great addition to our coaching staff, and our student-athletes will benefit from Steve’s experience and instruction. Michigan Football welcomes Steve, his fiancé Elaine and his children to the Michigan Football family and university community.””

Clinkscale had been at Kentucky had under head coach Mark Stoops since 2016 and was recently elevated to defensive passing game coordinator for the upcoming season. Clinkscale has Big Ten experience, having served as cornerbacks coach at Illinois in 2012. Before arriving at Kentucky, Clinkscale was defensive backs coach and defensive coordinator at Cincinnati from 2013-15.

