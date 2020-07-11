Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has prediction for whomever signs QB Colin Kaepernick

The history between Michigan Wolverines head coach and quarterback Colin Kaepernick is a long one, as the two were together with the San Francisco 49ers for four years that included a Super Bowl appearance.

And after initially saying that he didn’t respect the motivation or action of Kaepernick’s silent protest against social injustices by kneeling during the national anthem, Harbaugh now completely supports the actions of his former quarterback.

What’s more, should an NFL team decide to bring Kaepernick aboard, Harbaugh has a prediction for how that’ll go:

“You get some of the questions sometimes like, ‘Is he good enough? He’s had a layoff, etc.’ My personal opinion, and really advice to NFL teams is: There’s only one way to answer these questions, and only one way to find out. And that’s Colin signs somewhere, somebody signs Colin, you throw the balls out there and find out just how much value he would bring to a team….My advice would be, it would be worth your time, and that NFL team would be very happy.”