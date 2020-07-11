41.2 F
Detroit
Saturday, July 11, 2020
type here...

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has prediction for whomever signs QB Colin Kaepernick

College SportsDetroit Lions News
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

The history between Michigan Wolverines head coach and quarterback Colin Kaepernick is a long one, as the two were together with the San Francisco 49ers for four years that included a Super Bowl appearance.

And after initially saying that he didn’t respect the motivation or action of Kaepernick’s silent protest against social injustices by kneeling during the national anthem, Harbaugh now completely supports the actions of his former quarterback.

What’s more, should an NFL team decide to bring Kaepernick aboard, Harbaugh has a prediction for how that’ll go:

“You get some of the questions sometimes like, ‘Is he good enough? He’s had a layoff, etc.’ My personal opinion, and really advice to NFL teams is: There’s only one way to answer these questions, and only one way to find out. And that’s Colin signs somewhere, somebody signs Colin, you throw the balls out there and find out just how much value he would bring to a team….My advice would be, it would be worth your time, and that NFL team would be very happy.”

While he hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016, Kaepernick’s protest has come back into the limelight in recent weeks following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota and the subsequent protests across the country and the world.

The NFL is also singing a different tune, with commissioner Roger Goodell saying in a statement that the League was wrong to oppose the peaceful protests of Kaepernick and other players who did the same.

– – Quotes via Chris Cwik of Yahoo Sports Link – –

- Advertisement -
SourceChris Cwik
ViaYahoo Sports
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Latest news

Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings assistant coach Joey Kocur jaws at Blues bench, throws folding chair during brawl (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
It's safe to say that the Detroit Red Wings and St. Louis Blues didn't care much for each other, and equally safe to assume...
Read more
- Advertisement -
College Sports

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has prediction for whomever signs QB Colin Kaepernick

Michael Whitaker - 0
The history between Michigan Wolverines head coach and quarterback Colin Kaepernick is a long one, as the two were together with the San Francisco...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers 2B Jonathan Schoop blasts HR with Dan Dickerson on the call (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
There's nothing quite like the sounds of summer at Comerica Park - the crack of the bat launching a baseball into orbit and the...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings: Steve Yzerman’s top 10 goals of all-time [Video]

Arnold Powell - 0
Steve Yzerman played in 1,514 games during his 22-year NHL career and each and every one of those games was in a Detroit Red...
Read more

Related news

College Sports

Michigan Wolverines opponent Arkansas State stands to lose out on $1.8 million

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Big Ten has announced a conference-only schedule thanks to the spread of COVID-19 - and for one Michigan Wolverines opponent they were slated...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

2006 NFL Re-Draft sees Detroit Lions draft 5-time Pro-Bowl DE

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Lions and then-GM Matt Millen decided to go with LB Ernie Sims with their first selection in the 2006 NFL Draft. Sims...
Read more
College Sports

Top-100 guard Kobe Bufkin commits to Michigan Wolverines

Michael Whitaker - 0
You can go ahead and add another recruit for head coach Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines! Grand Rapids (Mich.) Christian 2021 four-star guard Kobe...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

‘Elite level’ NFL player may opt-out of 2020 season

Arnold Powell - 0
It has already started in Major League Baseball and it's just a matter of time before the same thing happens with NFL football as...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.