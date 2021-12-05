Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh receives Big Ten Championship trophy [Video]

For the first time since 2004, the Michigan Wolverines are Big Ten Champions!

All of the work and sacrifice that head coach Jim Harbaugh endured in his quest to return his alma matter to its past glory was lifted off his shoulders tonight as he accepted the Big Ten Championship trophy following his team’s dominating victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium:

“It feels great what an incredible moment. The players played great…I couldn’t be more proud of these guys,” Harbaugh said immediately after the game. “What these men were able to do when nobody said it could be done, they didn’t listen. They just worked. Where there’s a will, there’s a way. And their will was strong.”

