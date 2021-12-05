Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh showered with Gatorade, twice [Video]

That feeling that Jim Harbaugh is feeling is the massive piano finally being lifted off his back – and being replaced by the icy cold feeling of a gatorade shower!

Harbaugh and the Wolverines will win their first Big Ten Championship since 2004 tonight at Lucas Oil Stadium, one week after finally beating the hated Ohio State Buckeyes. And the celebration got started early with less than two minute remaining on the clock:

A much deserved Gatorade shower for Jim Harbaugh 👏👏@UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/yCRTQqrpQp — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 5, 2021

Party like it’s 2004!