Michigan coach Mike Hart reportedly has medical emergency during game vs. Indiana

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
According to multiple reports, Michigan RBs coach Mike Hart has gone down on the sidelines with a medical emergency

Isaiah Hole reported that a coach went down on the sidelines and he appeared to be having a seizure following Indiana’s touchdown play.

FOX confirms the coach who went down is Mike Hart

FOX then confirmed that the coach that went down was Hart. They added that nothing like this had ever happened with Hart.

Hart was shown alert and being taken off of the field on a cart.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Hart during this difficult situation.

