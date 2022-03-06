Michigan coach Phil Martelli calls out Ohio State fan who told him he is bald

On Sunday afternoon, the Michigan Wolverines went into Columbus short-handed as Hunter Dickinson was out with a stomach bug and walked out with a HUGE win over Ohio State.

Following the game, acting Michigan coach Phil Martelli spoke to reporters and he took a moment to playfully call out a Buckeyes fan who called him balled.

“There was a kid behind the bench, I don’t know if I’ll ever see him again but I want to thank him because he kept telling me I was bald,” Martelli said. “I’ve gone all this time thinking I had a thinning hair line. The other words he was using with bald, not on a Sunday, pal.”

Whether or not you are a fan of Michigan, you have to love Martelli!

Phil Martelli: "There was a kid behind the bench, I don’t know if I’ll ever see him again but I want to thank him because he kept telling me I was bald. I’ve gone all this time thinking I had a thinning hair line. The other words he was using with bald, not on a Sunday, pal." — Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) March 6, 2022

“We will go forward,” Martelli told the Michigan team. “Tomorrow will be a change. So, thank you for allowing me to be with you.”

Of course, stepping in for Howard wasn’t a problem for Martelli, who had spent over two decades as the head coach of St. Joseph.

“I am not Juwan Howard,” Martelli explained last month. “I’m going to be me. So, a small thing: I’ve never sat down during a game. So, there’ll be a chair there, but it’ll be for him – it will not be for me. And I told the players that yesterday, that I’m not replacing Juwan Howard. What we have in place is the way that we’re going to play.

“I’m going to run the timeout the way that I run it, but I’m not going to mimic him. I didn’t mimic him in practice in yesterday and will not today.”

– – Quotes via On3.com Link – –