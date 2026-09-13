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Michigan Jumps in Coaches Poll After Oklahoma Win

Michigan Coaches Poll ranking
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Michigan needed one week to change the national conversation.

The Wolverines climbed five spots to No. 19 in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll, released Sunday, after beating Oklahoma 17-10 at Michigan Stadium. Michigan received 426 points after checking in at No. 24 a week ago. Oklahoma moved the opposite direction, falling from No. 10 to No. 21 after the loss.

Michigan Dom Nichols John Mateer Bryce Underwood Michigan teammates Michigan Coaches Poll ranking

That is a notable recovery for a Michigan team that opened the season at No. 16 in the Coaches Poll but was punished heavily after needing a last-second Hail Mary to escape Western Michigan. Michigan had subsequently fallen to No. 24 in the Coaches Poll and completely out of the AP Top 25.

Saturday gave voters something considerably more convincing.

Michigan’s defense held Oklahoma to 289 total yards, forced two turnovers and prevented the Sooners from scoring a touchdown until the third quarter. Bryce Underwood also protected the football after committing two turnovers against Western Michigan, rushing for 87 yards and a touchdown while completing 9 of 17 passes for 111 yards. The victory was Michigan’s first at home over a ranked opponent since beating USC in 2024.

The five-spot climb does not mean every concern from the opener disappeared. Underwood’s passing development remains a legitimate issue, particularly after Urban Meyer pointed directly at his processing and progression work before the Oklahoma game.

What changed Saturday was the evidence.

Michigan went from surviving a game it was expected to control to beating the No. 11 team in the AP poll without committing a turnover. Underwood became a significant factor in the running game, while Kyle Whittingham’s defense looked capable of carrying Michigan through stretches when the offense is still developing.

The Coaches Poll also underwent major movement near the top. Texas moved to No. 1 with 42 first-place votes, while Ohio State dropped five spots to No. 6 and Oregon tumbled 12 places to No. 18. Michigan now sits immediately ahead of No. 20 Iowa and two positions ahead of the Oklahoma team it just defeated.

RankTeamRecordPTS1stPrevChgHi/Lo
1Texas Longhorns2-0180442321/4
2Georgia Bulldogs2-017321522/3
3Notre Dame Fighting Irish2-016394413/5
4Indiana Hoosiers2-0161110514/6
5Miami (FL) Hurricanes2-015492725/7
6Ohio State Buckeyes1-114800151/6
7LSU Tigers2-014051817/13
8Texas A&M Aggies2-013110918/9
9Ole Miss Rebels2-0122801129/11
10Alabama Crimson Tide2-01206012210/12
11USC Trojans3-01023014311/14
12Texas Tech Red Raiders2-0977013112/13
13BYU Cougars2-0975015213/15
14Tennessee Volunteers2-0679018414/18
15Penn State Nittany Lions2-0676016115/17
16SMU Mustangs2-0605017116/20
17Utah Utes2-0590020317/21
18Oregon Ducks1-156406122/18
19Michigan Wolverines2-0426024516/24
20Iowa Hawkeyes2-0423021120/22
21Oklahoma Sooners1-1395010119/21
22Missouri Tigers2-0340023122/25
23Houston Cougars2-0290022122/24
24Washington Huskies2-0268019519/24
25Virginia Cavaliers2-024902525/NR

Michigan began the year ranked No. 16 in the preseason Coaches Poll. Two games later, it is only three positions below that starting point.

After what happened against Western Michigan, getting back there this quickly is a meaningful correction.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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