Michigan commit Andrew Rappleyea changes mind, flips to rival

According to 3-star tight end Andrew Rappleyea, he will no longer be attending the University of Michigan as he has decided to flip to Penn State.

Rappleyea took to Twitter on Sunday to announce his decision.

“Michigan is a great place with great people but the reality is, I committed too quickly and I take full responsibility for that,” he wrote on Twitter. “I have come to realize that my heart is at Penn State. I have developed a strong relationship with the coaching staff dating back to my first visit last September. I’m excited about matriculating at Penn State and playing football four hours from my home. I am completely and fully committed to Penn State. My recruitment is closed. Thank you.”

From Maize and Brew:

The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder from Milton, Massachusetts committed to Michigan back in January when Jay Harbaugh was still the position coach. But the reshuffling of coaches in Ann Arbor may have turned Rappleyea off to the idea of playing in Ann Arbor. He visited Penn State a couple weeks ago and made his decision to flip there Sunday morning.