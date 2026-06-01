Michigan Commit Kamden Lopati Pushes 5-Stars

Kamden Lopati is already doing more than holding Michigan’s quarterback spot in the 2027 class. The Michigan commit has publicly identified five-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant and five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson as the two prospects he is pushing hardest to bring to Ann Arbor, a sign Michigan has its lead recruiter on offense in place early in the cycle.

Lopati’s role matters right away for roster building. Michigan has a quarterback committed, and that gives skill players and defensive backs a clear face for the class while the staff works to turn summer visits into real momentum.

Lopati named Guerrant and Dobson as his main recruiting targets during the Elite 11 event in late May. He also said he has been talking to as many players as possible, which fits the kind of early peer recruiting that can shape an entire class before signing season comes into view.

Michigan’s 2027 quarterback is recruiting on both sides of the ball

Guerrant stands out as an obvious fit with a quarterback commit leading the push. Lopati has already made clear he wants to throw to him, and Michigan getting its quarterback involved with a five-star receiver this early can help sell offensive continuity and future chemistry.

Dobson gives this Michigan recruiting story a different angle. A quarterback commit actively helping recruit a five-star cornerback shows Michigan is not building this class around one side of the ball. The Wolverines are trying to turn one pledge into a broader class-building piece.

There is also some immediate traction here. Guerrant is expected to visit Michigan on June 19, while Dobson is set to visit Ann Arbor on June 12 after canceling an LSU trip. Those dates give Lopati’s public recruiting push real on-campus follow-up for Michigan.

Why Lopati’s presence could shape the class

Lopati committed to Michigan on April 14, 2026, and his recruiting profile lists him as the No. 46 overall prospect in the 2027 class from West High School in Salt Lake City, Utah. His commitment gave Michigan an early quarterback foundation, and local commitment coverage described him as a four-star addition to the 2027 cycle.

That combination gives Michigan something useful in modern recruiting: an early quarterback pledge with enough profile to recruit alongside the staff. If Lopati keeps taking that public role, Michigan can pitch 2027 targets on joining a class that already has its passer in place instead of waiting for that piece to fall later.

Scheme fit is part of this too. A quarterback-led push for a receiver and a corner suggests Michigan wants difference-makers at positions that directly affect coverage structure and explosive plays. The next development to watch is whether Lopati’s involvement expands beyond Guerrant and Dobson as more Michigan 2027 targets get to campus this summer.