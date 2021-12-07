Michigan coordinator wins Broyles Award as nation’s top assistant coach

Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis has won the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach.

After struggling in 2020, Gattis really got the Wolverines’ offense turned around in 2021 as they averaged 37.7 points and 451.9 yards per game.

