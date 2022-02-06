Michigan could lose another assistant to the NFL

Michigan has already lost offensive coordinator Josh Gattis (University of Miami) and defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald (Baltimore Ravens) and now, according to Angelique Chengelis of the Detroit News, another Wolverines assistant could potentially make a move to the NFL.

Following Sunday’s news that Gattis had accepted the offensive coordinator position at Miami, Chengelis took to Twitter to say that Michigan RBs coach Mike Hart could draw interest from NFL teams during this cycle.

Hart is a coach that we mentioned will likely be a candidate to replace Gattis as the Wolverines OC but if he is not, or if he is passed up, he could look to move on.

Losing another coach during this cycle would be a tough blow for Michigan but that is how the game works these days.