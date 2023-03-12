Michigan could say ‘NO’ to NIT Tournament

Michigan‘s NCAA Tournament dreams vanished with a disastrous second half against Rutgers in the Big Ten tournament opener. The Wolverines' 1-for-17 shooting stretch sealed their postseason fate, and they'll miss the Big Dance for the first time since 2015. However, they may receive an invitation to the NIT, a 32-team tournament featuring the best remaining teams that didn't make the NCAA Tournament field. But, the Wolverines have not yet decided whether to accept or decline the invite.

Why it matters for Michigan basketball and the NIT

Michigan's men's basketball team must decide whether to accept an invitation to the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) after a second-half meltdown against Rutgers in the Big Ten tournament dashed their NCAA Tournament hopes.

The Big Picture: The Wolverines are facing a decision

Michigan's men's basketball team is facing a decision about whether to participate in the NIT after their NCAA Tournament dreams were dashed. Accepting the invitation could provide valuable experience for the Wolverines' young players and give them a chance to finish the season on a high note. However, declining the invitation could send a message that Michigan expects to be a regular in the NCAA Tournament and is not satisfied with a secondary postseason appearance.

What they are saying

“Yes, they want to continue to keep playing. I want to see them playing, and I want to be out there coaching them in the postseason. We'll go back home. We'll talk about what's the plan for the future, and we'll go from there.” – Coach Juwan Howard

“We talked about in the locker room that we'll wait until we get back to talk about it as a group.” – Junior center Hunter Dickinson

The Bottom Line – To NIT or not to NIT?

Michigan's basketball team faces a difficult decision about whether to accept an invitation to the NIT after their NCAA Tournament dreams were dashed. While the NIT could provide valuable experience for the Wolverines' young team, declining the invitation could send a message about Michigan's expectations for postseason success. Ultimately, the decision will impact the team's trajectory going forward.