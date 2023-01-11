Michigan DB Gemon Green makes decision for 2023

- Advertisement -

It was quite a season for Gemon Green and the Michigan Wolverines as they accomplished three of their four preseason goals, including beating Michigan State, and Ohio State, and winning a Big Ten Championship. Now, according to Green, who still has a sixth year of eligibility remaining, he has made his decision for the 2023 season.

What decision did Michigan DB Gemon Green make?

On Wednesday, Green took to Instagram to announce his decision for 2023.

Green announced on Instagram that he has decided to forgo his sixth year of eligibility and he has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

“The years here have been filled with memories I will remember for the rest of my life,” Green posted.

“I want to start off by thanking God for giving me the ability and opportunity to play the game I love. I also want to thank my family, friends, teammates, high school coaches and Michigan fans for all of the support through my good and bad times. That means a lot. I want to thank [Michigan head] Coach [Jim] Harbaugh for believing in me and giving me a chance to be a Michigan man in the classroom and on the field.

“To the academic staff, thank you for helping me and assisting in achieving my greatest achievement yet: getting my college degree.

“Finally, to my teammates, I will never forget all the hard work we put into this game. We were able to accomplish some huge goals. My time here has come to an end and it’s time to start the next chapter of my life, and with that being said I am pursuing my childhood dream of playing in the NFL.

“Michigan for life! #GOBLUE”

This is a big loss for Michigan, as they already lost DJ Turner to the NFL.

We certainly wish Green the best of luck moving forward.