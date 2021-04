Sharing is caring!

According to reports, Michigan DB Hunter Reynolds has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

In three years with the Wolverines, Reynolds played in just six games, recording 21 total tackles.

Reynolds, who originally committed in January of 2017, played his high school ball in Connecticut.