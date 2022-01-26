in U of M

Michigan DC Mike Macdonald reportedly on verge of leaving for NFL

14 Views 3 Votes

UPDATE:

Well, this came together even quicker than we expected!

According to a report from Pete Thamel, the Baltimore Ravens are indeed targeting Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to be the next DC there.

Thamel notes that a deal is expected to come together by the end of the week and that Macdonald isn’t on the road recruiting this week for Michigan.

FROM EARLIER:

Earlier today, a report surfaced from Chris Balas of The Wolverine that Michigan DC Mike Macdonald is expected to leave the Wolverines to take the job as defensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens.

Balas noted that “barring a change of heart or an 11th-hour event,” Macdonald will be the Ravens’ next defensive coordinator.

According to a source of Detroit Sports Nation, Macdonald has not yet been offered the defensive coordinator position by Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, but if he is, he would accept.

Could Macdonald be on the verge of returning to the Ravens? Yes. Has been officially offered the job? As of this moment, that answer is no.

All of this being said, I personally expect the Ravens to offer their defensive coordinator position to Macdonald in the coming days and I expect Macdonald to accept the offer as his plan is to be a DC in the NFL.

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Detroit Lions fare well as ESPN ranks rookie classes from 2021 NFL Draft