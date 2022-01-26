Michigan DC Mike Macdonald reportedly on verge of leaving for NFL

UPDATE:

Well, this came together even quicker than we expected!

According to a report from Pete Thamel, the Baltimore Ravens are indeed targeting Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to be the next DC there.

Thamel notes that a deal is expected to come together by the end of the week and that Macdonald isn’t on the road recruiting this week for Michigan.

Can confirm via sources that the Ravens are targeting Michigan DC Mike Macdonald to the the next DC there. A deal is expected to come together by the end of the week. Macdonald isn't on the road recruiting this week for Michigan. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 26, 2022

FROM EARLIER:

Earlier today, a report surfaced from Chris Balas of The Wolverine that Michigan DC Mike Macdonald is expected to leave the Wolverines to take the job as defensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens.

Balas noted that “barring a change of heart or an 11th-hour event,” Macdonald will be the Ravens’ next defensive coordinator.

According to a source of Detroit Sports Nation, Macdonald has not yet been offered the defensive coordinator position by Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, but if he is, he would accept.

Could Macdonald be on the verge of returning to the Ravens? Yes. Has been officially offered the job? As of this moment, that answer is no.

All of this being said, I personally expect the Ravens to offer their defensive coordinator position to Macdonald in the coming days and I expect Macdonald to accept the offer as his plan is to be a DC in the NFL.