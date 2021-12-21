Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson earns another accolade

It was a terrific season for Michigan Wolverines senior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who was one of the nominees for the Heisman Trophy and is projected to be a top pick in the ’22 NFL Draft.

His personal trophy case continues to grow this afternoon as he was listed as one of three winners of the 2021 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year award along with McKenzie Milton (Florida State) and J.J. Weaver (Kentucky).

Hutchinson recorded 58 tackles and 14 sacks for the Wolverines, who took down Iowa earlier this month to win the Big Ten Championship and will battle Georgia on New Years Eve.