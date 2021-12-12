Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson learns his Heisman Trophy fate

The results are in for the 2021 Heisman Trophy Award.

Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson has learned his Heisman Trophy fate and as expected, he is not the winner.

Instead, Hutchinson finished a respectable second behind Alabama quarterback, Bryce Young.

Up next for Hutch and the No. 2 Wolverines are No. 3 Georgia in the College Football Playoffs semifinal at the Orange Bowl.

Nation, did the voters get this correct?

Big win for Bryce. pic.twitter.com/GhsscRLImo — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) December 12, 2021