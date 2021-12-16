Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson talks about how meaningful it was to beat Ohio State

When all is said and done, there is no doubt that Aidan Hutchinson will go down as one of the most influential players in Michigan football history, both for his play on the field, and his leadership off of it.

It has been a whirlwind of a season so far for Hutchinson and the Wolverines. From getting off to an undefeated start, to dropping a heartbreaker of a game to Michigan State, to finally defeating Ohio State, and eventually winning a Big Ten Championship.

Hutchinson recently joined Adam Schefter on his podcast and explained how meaningful the win over Ohio State was and is.

From The Maize and Blue Review:

“I don’t think I’ll ever get sick of (hearing how much the OSU game meant), to be honest with you,” Hutchinson said. “That Ohio State game was so legendary and something that we worked for from a culture standpoint, just trying to get our mindset over them. I mean, we worked for a good year on that at least.”

“It was really just a culmination of all these guys on our team, and they all bought in to the message that we had, the consistent message that we had of ‘What are you going to do to beat Ohio State today?’ We had that message there from January and we just worked with it, so every workout we had that and many guys used that as motivation. That’s something I did when i was on the sixth rep of 150s I was thinking ‘Hey, could be the fourth quarter and they could be driving down the field. I can’t give up now. It’s too early.’ So that’s something that I used as motivation, so just being able to go out there and really dominate them, it just meant the world to me, it meant the world to Michigan fans, and to have them all rush the field and everything, my family was right behind me. Man, it was so great. It was a moment that I wouldn’t trade for anything.”

Aidan, Michigan fans appreciate you!