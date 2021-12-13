Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson wins yet another award

Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson may have come up short of winning the Heisman Trophy (he came in second place) but the star defender is certainly racking up a bunch of hardware for his performance this season.

On Sunday, Hutchinson was named as the 2021 Lott Impact Trophy winner.

From Michigan:

The Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation announced Sunday evening (Dec. 12) that senior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson of the No. 2-ranked University of Michigan football team has been awarded the 2021 Lott IMPACT Trophy. The announcement was made during the foundation’s 18th award dinner and ceremony held at The Pacific Club.

First awarded in 2004, the Lott IMPACT Trophy is presented annually to the student-athlete who exhibits the characteristics displayed by Ronnie Lott during his college and professional years. IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community, and Tenacity. Hutchinson received $25,000 for the University of Michigan’s general scholarship fund. A National Voter Panel of more than 300 former college coaches, players and members of the media voted on the award.

Hutchinson is the second Michigan player to win the prestigious award named for NFL Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott. Linebacker/defensive back Jabrill Peppers was the recipient of the 2016 Lott IMPACT Trophy. The other finalists for the award were Nakobe Dean (Georgia), Devin Lloyd (Utah) and Jordan Davis (Georgia).