Michigan DE David Ojabo on being stuck in Scotland: ‘Sucks being locked out the country’

Michigan defensive end David Ojabo wants to be with his Wolverines’ teammates in the worst way but thanks to the international travel ban, he remains stuck in Scotland.

Ojabo took to Twitter on Tuesday night to vent.

“Sucks being locked out the country and away from my teammates,” Ojabo tweeted. “Seems like a never ending dream at this point! Miss my brothers man.”

A Michigan spokesman confirmed to the Detroit Free Press that Ojabo is indeed still in Scotland, unable to travel back to Ann Arbor.

From Detroit Free Press:

Ojabo’s layover is a result of his status as a citizen of the United Kingdom. The United States instituted an international travel ban near the start of the coronavirus outbreak and the ban remains in effect.

Ojabo left Ann Arbor and returned home to Scotland after college athletics were put on hiatus and in-person classes were canceled in March. The program spokesperson was unsure of a timeline for Ojabo’s return, categorizing the situation as “wait-and-see.”