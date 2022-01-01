Michigan DE Taylor Upshaw announces decision on future

While next year’s edition of the Michigan Wolverines will be looking different than this year’s Big Ten Championship squad, one piece of the current roster will be returning.

DE Taylor Upshaw has announced that he’ll be returning for a fifth season in Ann Arbor:

Michigan DE Taylor Upshaw will return for a fifth season with the program, he announces #GoBlue Story: https://t.co/509S0yuc4z pic.twitter.com/9aF7BbQWvc — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 1, 2022

“I couldn’t be more thankful for the experiences that the 2021 season had to offer,” Upshaw wrote. “The University of Michigan is a special place that preaches excellence and greatness. I am proud to call myself a ‘Michigan Man’ and happy to announce I will be returning for a fifth year to finish the journey I started.”

In 2021, he amassed seven tackles, including 4.5 stops for loss and 2.5 sacks

– – Quotes via The Wolverine Link – –