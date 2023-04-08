Michigan Defenseman Luke Hughes signs Contract with New Jersey Devils

This morning Michigan Defenseman Luke Hughes signed his entry-level contract with the New Jersey Devils. Hughes was drafted fourth overall in the 2021 NHL Draft. Hughes will join the Devils this weekend but is not expected to play until next week. He's coming off a season in which he helped Michigan reach the frozen four before losing to Quinnipiac University.

Congrats Luke and thank you for everything you gave to Michigan Hockey!#GoBlue〽️ #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/Hu6F6FYV8O — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) April 8, 2023

Hughes played two seasons at the University of Michigan helping them reach the frozen four in both seasons. Hughes is a high-level defenseman who played 80 career games for the Maize and Blue scoring 27 goals and 60 assists in his college career and was a plus-50. This season he played in 39 games scoring ten goals and 38 assists while posting a plus 24.

Hughes has two brothers currently in the NHL; Quinn Hughes who plays for the Vancouver Canucks and Jack Hughes who Luke will join with the New Jersey Devils. The Devils will be in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and could use someone with Luke's skillset on the blue line as they try to win their first Stanley Cup since the 2002-03 season when they beat the Anaheim Ducks four games to one.