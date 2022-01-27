Michigan defensive back makes decision to leave program

According to reports, Michigan defensive back Sammy Faustin has decided to leave the Wolverines football program.
Faustin, who did not participate in 2021 because of “medical reasons,” has reportedly entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal.
During his time with the Wolverines, Faustin appeared in a total of nine games.
Michigan DB Sammy Faustin, who did not participate last season because of "medical reasons" has entered his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal. A 2018 freshman. Appeared in nine games. Is a graduate transfer.
— angelique (@chengelis) January 27, 2022
