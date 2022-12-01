Michigan DL Mazi Smith is facing felony weapon charge

According to multiple reports, Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith is facing a felony weapon charge stemming back to an incident that took place on October 7th. Austin Meek of The Athletic is reporting that “the statute Smith was charged with says a person may not carry a pistol, concealed or otherwise, in a vehicle operated or occupied by the person without a license and cannot “carry the pistol in a place or manner inconsistent with any restrictions upon such license.”

What penalties could Michigan DL Mazi Smith Face?

According to the state’s penal code, the felony is punishable for up to five years in prison or a fine up to $2,500. (Via Detroit News)

Smith, who has been one of the best defensive tackles in the nation this year, has 43 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss so far in 2022.

Following their dominating win over Ohio State this past Saturday, the Wolverines are now set to square off against Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game this coming Saturday night in Indianapolis.