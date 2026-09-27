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Coaches Poll Punishes Michigan for Last-Second Iowa Loss

Michigan Coaches Poll ranking
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Michigan’s stay at No. 18 lasted one week. The Wolverines dropped six spots to No. 24 in Sunday’s US LBM Coaches Poll after losing 20-19 to Iowa at Michigan Stadium.

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That is a fairly harsh correction for a one-point loss to an unbeaten opponent, but the coaches were apparently unimpressed by how Michigan lost it. The Wolverines led with two seconds remaining, controlled the yardage battle and still watched Iowa leave Ann Arbor with the win. Poll voters tend to remember the ending.

Michigan had moved up to No. 18 after routing UTEP one week earlier. Iowa, meanwhile, climbed three spots to No. 14 after its last-play victory over the Wolverines.

Michigan Coaches Poll ranking Michigan Coaches Poll ranking

2026 US LBM Coaches Poll Top 25

RankTeamRecordPoints1stPreviousChangeHigh/Low
1Texas4-01,77945101/4
2Georgia4-01,73517202/3
3Notre Dame4-01,6413303/5
4Miami (FL)4-01,56905+14/7
5Indiana4-01,55484-14/6
6Ohio State3-11,46307+11/7
7Alabama4-01,39908+17/12
8Florida4-01,214022+148/NR
9BYU3-01,1660909/15
10Texas Tech4-01,108010010/13
11LSU3-11,09701107/13
12Ole Miss3-11,02106-66/12
13Utah4-0917015+213/21
14Iowa4-0887017+314/22
15Oregon3-1866016+12/18
16Mississippi State4-06580NR+1116/NR
17Tennessee3-1648013-413/18
18USC4-1511012-611/18
19SMU3-1327025+616/25
20Houston3-13010NR+620/NR
21Duke4-02300NR+721/NR
22Penn State3-1207014-814/22
23UCLA4-01830NR+1423/NR
24Michigan3-1166018-616/24
25Missouri3-1152021-421/25

Dropped out: No. 19 Louisville, No. 20 Texas A&M, No. 23 Washington and No. 24 Oklahoma.

Michigan Paid for How It Lost

The six-place drop says more than the final margin. Michigan outgained Iowa 429-285, held the Hawkeyes to 58 rushing yards and possessed the ball for more than 34 minutes, according to the final game statistics. Those are usually winning numbers. A 99-yard kickoff return, a failed two-point conversion and Iowa’s 75-yard touchdown drive in the final 1:48 turned them into background noise.

There is an odd bit of poll logic here. Michigan fell behind two teams with losses, USC and Tennessee, after losing by one point to the new No. 14 team. Voters clearly punished the Wolverines for letting a winnable game escape rather than simply grading the quality of the opponent. That may feel excessive, but Michigan supplied the evidence.

Minnesota Offers a Quick Reset

The ranking damage is real, but it is not permanent. Michigan’s next game comes Saturday at Minnesota, followed by an open week before Penn State visits Michigan Stadium on Oct. 17. That schedule gives the Wolverines a chance to stabilize before another ranked test.

Michigan does not need style points in Minneapolis as much as it needs a clean finish. The Wolverines were good enough to control most of the Iowa game and careless enough to lose it anyway. No. 24 is the coaches’ verdict on that contradiction.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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