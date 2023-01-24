Michigan EDGE Eyabi Okie announces transfer destination

It was quite a year for the Michigan football team as they beat Ohio State and MSU, and won a second-straight Big Ten title before advancing to the College Football Playoff. Though the Wolverines are expected to be a very good team in 2023, they are going to look a bit different as multiple players have either decided to transfer to another school or declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. A couple of weeks ago, Wolverines DE Eyabi Okie announced the shocking decision that he had decided to transfer. Now, Okie has announced where he will play in 2023.

Why it Matters

Okie is a former 5-star who started off his college career at Alabama. During the 2022 season, he had 2.5 sacks and 3.5 TFLs for the Wolverines, and it was expected that he would be a key player for Michigan in 2023.

Where Eyabi Okie will play in 2023

According to a report from Matt Zenitz, Okie has made the decision to transfer to Charlotte.

Former Michigan and Alabama EDGE Eyabi Okie has transferred to Charlotte, sources confirm to @on3sports.



Okie, formerly Eyabi Anoma, has already started classes and taking part in team workouts, per sources. He had four sacks for Michigan in 2022.https://t.co/XPvHwHurRy — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 23, 2023



