Monday, December 23, 2024
General Topic

Michigan EDGE Josiah Stewart Announces Decision for 2025

By W.G. Brady
On Monday morning, Michigan EDGE Josiah Stewart announced via social media that he is declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft after two standout seasons with the Wolverines. Reflecting on his journey and expressing gratitude for the opportunities that have shaped his career, Stewart shared an emotional message to fans, coaches, and family.

Michigan

“First and foremost, I want to thank my mom. Watching you face adversity head-on and never give up taught me the true meaning of strength,” Stewart wrote. “Your sacrifices and unwavering love have shaped me into the man I am today, and for that, I am eternally grateful. Seeing your strength and growth has been one of the greatest inspirations in my life.”

After transferring from Coastal Carolina, Stewart made a major impact during his time at Michigan, racking up 14 total sacks and 71 tackles in 26 games. In his announcement, Stewart also acknowledged the coaches who helped him along the way.

“To my high school coaches, Coach Blide, Coach Ruth, Coach Pierre, Coach Capra, and Coach Claude, you guys truly don’t understand how much you changed my life, teaching me the game of football when I first started playing in high school,” he added.

Stewart also expressed his appreciation for his time at Coastal Carolina, where he began his college career: “I also want to thank Coastal Carolina University for giving me the opportunity to play the game I love and grow both on and off the field.”

The 2025 NFL Draft presents a major opportunity for Stewart, and he’s thankful to Michigan for giving him the platform to showcase his talent at the highest level. “To the University of Michigan, thank you for providing me with the opportunity to compete at the highest level and fulfill my dreams,” Stewart said. “I am forever grateful though, Coach Harbaugh, Coach Moore, Coach Roney, and Coach Wilkins and Coach Espo for your mentorship, trust, and the countless lessons you’ve taught me, both as a player and as a person.”

Stewart also took a moment to thank his teammates, family, and friends for their unwavering support throughout his journey. “To all my Teammates, Family, and Friends, thank you for standing by me and pushing me to become the best version of myself. This journey wouldn’t have been possible without you.”

Stewart concluded with a note about his decision: “That being said, I will be declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. #chantsup #goblue”

As Stewart prepares for the next step in his career, his two years at Michigan have set him up to make a strong impact at the next level.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
