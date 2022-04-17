Michigan emerges as favorite to land big-time transfer player

According to some reports floating around, Michigan and Juwan Howard have emerged as the favorites to land a big-time transfer player for the 2022-23 season.

Embed from Getty Images

According to a report from 24/7 High School Hoops, the Wolverines are the favorite to land Texas Tech Transfer, Terrence Shannon Jr.

Pending the admissions process, one source told me it’s “nearly a done deal.” Illinois, UNC and Kentucky also in the mix.

Michigan and Juwan Howard have emerged as the favorites to land Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr., per sources. Pending the admissions process, one source told me it’s “nearly a done deal.” Illinois, UNC and Kentucky also in the mix. ENORMOUS news for the Wolverines. pic.twitter.com/7YWl51p9Hw — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) April 16, 2022

During the 2021-22 season, Shannon averaged 10.4 points, 2.0 assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game in 26 games (20 starts) with the Red Raiders.

It is important to note that the Wolverines currently do not have any scholarships available. That could change if another player either transfers or leaves for the NBA.

