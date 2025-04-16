Michigan F Danny Wolf Announces Decision for 2025-26

Danny Wolf is officially heading to the pros.

The 7-foot forward announced Monday that he’s declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft, ending his memorable stint with the Michigan Wolverines after just one season. In a heartfelt message shared across social media, Wolf reflected on his time in Ann Arbor and thanked everyone who helped him along the way.

Danny Wolf

A Year to Remember

Wolf, who transferred from Yale ahead of the 2024-25 season, made an immediate impact in the Big Ten with his unique combination of size, skill, and floor-spacing ability. But for the Illinois native, his time at Michigan went beyond stats and highlights.

“This past year has been the greatest of my life. I’ve had the incredible honor of living out my lifelong dream—playing basketball at the University of Michigan and wearing the maize and blue. To all of my teammates, this past year has been nothing short of amazing, and the memories we’ve created will last forever.”

Family and Foundation

Wolf took a moment to shout out the people who supported him most—his family.

“To my family—Mom, Dad, Jake, Josh, and Sam—thank you. You’ve been my rock, my support system, and the foundation of everything I’ve achieved. Your love, belief, and guidance have meant the world to me, and I’m endlessly grateful for everything you’ve done.”

Gratitude for the Michigan Coaching Staff

Wolf didn’t hold back his appreciation for the Michigan coaching staff, including head coach Dusty May and assistants who helped shape him into a better player.

“To Coach May, Boynton, Drew, Akeen, Joyner, Church, and the entire Michigan staff—thank you for trusting me. You believed in me, laid out a vision, and gave me the opportunity to live out my childhood dream. You changed my life, and I’ll never forget it.”

Acknowledging Yale and His Roots

Before arriving in Ann Arbor, Wolf was a standout at Yale, where he developed the foundation of his game. He didn’t forget to give credit where it was due.

“To Coach Jones and the entire Yale staff—you believed in me when not many did. You helped shape my dream and gave me a platform to grow on two unforgettable years. I’m better for it, and I’m thankful beyond words.”

Thanking Coaches and Trainers from Day One

Wolf made it clear that this moment is the result of a long journey—one that began years before college.

“To all my trainers and past coaches—you mean the world to me. You pushed me and challenged me. From the early mornings to the late nights, you were always there. The growth I’ve had wouldn’t be possible without you, and this is just the beginning.”

What’s Next for Danny Wolf?

After a strong year at Michigan, Wolf is betting on himself at the next level.

“I’m excited to announce that I’ll be declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft.”

With size, versatility, and a high basketball IQ, Wolf is expected to garner plenty of attention from NBA scouts as the pre-draft process heats up. While he only spent one year in the maize and blue, his message to the Michigan community made one thing clear—he’ll be a Wolverine for life.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit.

