On Thursday, Michigan F Isaiah Livers took to Twitter with a short message that we assume indicates he will pass on a free year of eligibility to enter the 2021 NBA Draft.

Livers message was short and sweet. “Thank you Michigan,” he tweeted.

thank you michigan💛💙 — Isaiah (@isaiah__02) April 15, 2021

During his time at Michigan, Livers started 69 of 119 games. During his final season with the Wolverines, he averaged 13.1 points and six rebounds per game.

Good luck, Isaiah!