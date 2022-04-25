Michigan F Moussa Diabate releases statement regarding future

On Sunday, Michigan C Hunter Dickinson took to Twitter to announce that he will be returning to the Wolverines for his junior season.

A day later, freshman Moussa Diabate released a statement saying that he is entering his name into the 2022 NBA Draft process.

During his freshman season, Diabate averaged 9.0 points and 6.0 rebounds in 32 games (26 starts) with the Wolverines. His best game came in a win over Iowa when he scored 28 points and grabbed 8 rebounds.

Nation, would it be the right move for Diabate to leave for the NBA?

Youmans 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Stingley Jr. at No. 2?

I have been doing NFL mock drafts for more than 20 years and this is one of the toughest few drafts to predict, but these are my best guesses for how Round 1 of the 2022 NFL draft will play out:

1. Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

It would not be a surprise if the Jaguars pounce on a different defensive end or one of the top offensive tackles instead of going with the so-called safe pick in Hutchinson, who’s -200 to be No. 1. I’m not sold on Hutchinson and doubt Jacksonville is either, but I’ll play it safe with the odds-on favorite. If Hutchinson falls, he’s not going far because Detroit would draft him next.

2. Lions: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

This would be a shocker, but it’s Detroit, so expect an oddball move. A corner offers little to no value with a pick this high, yet the Lions took Jeff Okudah third overall in 2020. Stingley is a different player and probably a better prospect. It’s worth taking a shot on Hutchinson at %plussign% 220 to go No. 2.

3. Texans: Travon Walker, DE, Georgia

Rumors around the league indicate Walker could go No. 1 instead of Hutchinson. Houston has a lot of needs, starting with rebuilds to the offensive and defensive lines. If Walker is available, the 6-5, 272-pound Bulldog is probably the highest-rated player on the Texans’ board.

4. Jets: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

The Jets have more pressing needs than a corner, but “Sauce” could be their next Darrelle Revis, the team’s first-round pick in 2007.

5. Giants: Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

With the Giants and Jets each holding two top-10 picks, this draft should be in New York rather than Las Vegas. This franchise has an affinity for edge rushers and this pick would be cheered by Giants fans. Before injuries sidelined him last season, Thibodeaux was widely considered the favorite to go No. 1 overall.

6. Panthers: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

Carolina’s desperate need for a quarterback is unlikely to get addressed here with Kenny Pickett or Malik Willis – a trade for a veteran like Baker Mayfield makes more sense. Expect the Panthers to take an offensive tackle or trade down.

7. Giants: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

Neal is an athletic freak at 6-7 and 337 pounds. The Giants must build a better line in front of quarterback Daniel Jones, so they will probably take a tackle with one of their first two picks.

8. Falcons: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

There will be some early surprises in the most unpredictable draft in recent years, so here’s another one. Williams, the top-rated receiver in this class before an injury last season, is a speed threat to replace Julio Jones on the perimeter.

9. Seahawks: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

It’s obvious Seattle needs a quarterback because Drew Lock is not the future, but this is a rebuilding team with several holes to fill. A cornerback would make sense if Stingley still is on the board. Cross is a bulldozer who could step in as a starter in Week 1.

10. Jets: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

If the Jets go defense at No. 4, they should grab a receiver for second-year quarterback Zach Wilson. This pick will probably be Wilson or Williams.

