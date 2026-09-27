Latest AP Top 25 Poll Destroys Michigan Following Loss to Iowa

Michigan’s first loss of the Kyle Whittingham era came with an immediate consequence Sunday.

DSN TV College · newest first All College video →

The Wolverines dropped completely out of the latest AP Top 25 following Saturday’s crushing 20-19 loss to Iowa at Michigan Stadium. Michigan, ranked No. 18 entering the weekend, received 54 points in the new poll, leaving the Wolverines sixth among teams receiving votes.

That puts Michigan effectively at No. 31 in the voting.

It is a significant fall for a team that entered Saturday undefeated and had begun rebuilding its national standing after an uneven start to the season. Michigan had climbed to No. 18 following a 52-17 victory over UTEP, two weeks after a 17-10 win over then-No. 11 Oklahoma provided the Wolverines with an early résumé-building victory.

One afternoon changed the trajectory.

Michigan Pays Heavily for Iowa Collapse

Michigan did enough Saturday to look like the better team for long stretches. It just did not finish like one.

The Wolverines outgained Iowa 429-285, held the Hawkeyes to 58 rushing yards and produced 21 first downs. Bryce Underwood threw for 276 yards, while JJ Buchanan finished with 130 receiving yards and two touchdowns. None of it prevented Michigan from falling to 3-1 overall and 0-1 in Big Ten play.

Michigan led 19-14 before Iowa produced the decisive touchdown on the final play, completing a 91-yard drive that turned what appeared headed toward another ranked victory into Michigan’s first loss. The Wolverines also left points available earlier in the afternoon, including two red-zone turnovers.

The dramatic finish was detailed in our Michigan-Iowa game recap, but Sunday’s poll provides the national response.

Voters were not gentle.

Iowa Climbs While Michigan Disappears

Iowa moved up three spots to No. 14 after improving to 4-0, giving the Hawkeyes another substantial boost following their victory in Ann Arbor.

Michigan went the opposite direction.

The Wolverines are now behind five unranked teams in the receiving-votes category: Wisconsin (102), Duke (101), Penn State (98), Wake Forest (88) and Virginia Tech (86). Michigan’s 54 points put it just ahead of Pittsburgh, which received 52.

There is at least one useful piece of context for Whittingham’s team. Michigan has already demonstrated that it can recover quickly in the polls. After its shaky 13-12 escape against Western Michigan knocked the Wolverines out earlier this season, Michigan responded by beating Oklahoma and jumping back into the national rankings.

Now the Wolverines have to do it again.

Big Ten Has Five Teams in Top 18

Michigan’s larger problem is that several Big Ten teams remain comfortably ahead of it.

Ohio State sits at No. 5, followed immediately by Indiana at No. 6. Iowa is No. 14, Oregon checks in at No. 15 and USC sits at No. 18.

That matters because Michigan will see several of those teams later.

The Wolverines still have home games against Indiana and Penn State before facing Oregon on the road and eventually traveling to Columbus to play Ohio State. Michigan’s 2026 schedule provides plenty of opportunities for a team that suddenly needs quality wins. Michigan officially returns to action Saturday at Minnesota.

The Wolverines are no longer ranked.

Their opportunity to change that remains very much intact.

Latest AP Top 25

Point values in parentheses indicate first-place votes.

Rank Team Record Movement Points 1 Texas 4-0 — 1,737 (62) 2 Georgia 4-0 — 1,646 (6) 3 Notre Dame 4-0 — 1,581 4 Miami (FL) 4-0 ↑ 2 1,501 (1) 5 Ohio State 3-1 ↑ 2 1,465 6 Indiana 4-0 ↓ 1 1,408 (1) 7 Alabama 4-0 ↓ 1 1,305 8 Florida 4-0 ↑ 13 1,272 9 Ole Miss 3-1 ↓ 5 1,089 10 BYU 3-0 ↑ 1 1,078 11 LSU 3-1 ↑ 1 1,073 12 Texas Tech 4-0 ↑ 1 1,053 13 Utah 4-0 ↑ 2 903 14 Iowa 4-0 ↑ 3 856 15 Oregon 3-1 ↓ 5 725 16 Mississippi State 4-0 ↑ 8 715 17 Tennessee 3-1 ↓ 3 663 18 USC 4-1 ↓ 6 410 19 Oklahoma State 3-1 ↓ 11 345 20 Houston 3-1 ↑ 5 278 21 SMU 3-1 ↑ 1 246 22 Boise State 3-1 ↓ 9 221 23 UCLA 4-0 ↑ 14 218 24 Kentucky 3-1 ↓ 3 150 25 Missouri 3-1 ↓ 6 118

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 102, Duke 101, Penn State 98, Wake Forest 88, Virginia Tech 86, Michigan 54, Pittsburgh 52, Nebraska 36, Louisville 25, Cincinnati 20, James Madison 10, Arizona 8, Minnesota 7, North Dakota State 6, Northwestern 1.