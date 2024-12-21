fb
Saturday, December 21, 2024
U of M

Michigan Fan Pays For Plane To Fly Hilarious Ryan Day Message Over Ohio State’s Stadium

Ahead of tonight's College Football Playoff Opening Round game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Tennessee Volunteers, a Michigan fan made their presence known in a rather humorous way. A plane was spotted flying over Ohio Stadium with a message that read, “EXTEND RYAN DAY MGOBLUE.”

Dave Portnoy

The playful message, clearly aimed at Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, drew attention for its cheeky jab at the Buckeyes' struggles against Michigan in recent years. Day has faced mounting pressure, particularly as Ohio State has lost to Michigan four years in a row. Many Ohio State fans have been calling for his dismissal, while Michigan supporters are hoping Day stays at the helm of their rivals for as long as possible.

Extend Ryan Day

The message caught the eye of Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy, a well-known Michigan fan, who shared the video on X. Given Portnoy’s passionate support for the Wolverines, it wouldn't be surprising if he was the one behind the plane and the sign himself.

As Ohio State prepares for tonight’s game, Michigan fans are enjoying the moment, and with the ongoing rivalry between the two programs, this stunt is sure to add a bit of extra fun to the College Football Playoff atmosphere.

