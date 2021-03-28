Michigan fans and alum react to Wolverines advancing to Elite Eight

Sharing is caring!

For the fourth time since 2013, the Michigan Wolverines are heading to the Elite Eight. They put on an absolute clinic this afternoon against the Florida State Seminoles, dominating in the paint and forcing multiple turnovers en route to a 76-58 victory.

Michigan fans certainly were in a celebratory mood afterwards:

Those kids played an outstanding game – I’m sure Coach had them prepared but boy, did they execute. Wow. — lifepeel⏱ (@twellins) March 28, 2021

Never a doubt. We will win it all! — Michael Levine (@Mlevine912) March 28, 2021

What a good job the team did today of playing as a team and passing more. That was one of my complaints of this team lately and they did a real good job of playing as a team and passing today. GO BLUUUUEEEE! 💪💪😁😁 — Dan VanDyke (@Wildncrazyguy21) March 28, 2021

Looked like we did at midseason peak!! Juwan coach of the year! #GoBlue — GF (@greggmf) March 28, 2021

best basketball school in the country 〽️ — Brandon (@BranBorK) March 28, 2021

3 more!! Let’s get it! 〽 — Brian Burkheiser (@BriBurkheiser) March 28, 2021

Keep it up fellas and Go Blue!!! — Cojuan Stevens (@cjuanwv) March 29, 2021

And while Michigan fans all over the country are celebrating, two noted members of the Fab Five who played alongside current head coach Juwan Howard are feeling pretty good right about now as well.

Both Chris Webber and Jalen Rose took to social media to describe their feelings following the milestone victory tonight:

Michigan will now play No. 2 Alabama or No. 11 UCLA in the Elite Eight on Tuesday.