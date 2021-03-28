Michigan fans and alum react to Wolverines advancing to Elite Eight

by

For the fourth time since 2013, the Michigan Wolverines are heading to the Elite Eight. They put on an absolute clinic this afternoon against the Florida State Seminoles, dominating in the paint and forcing multiple turnovers en route to a 76-58 victory.

Michigan fans certainly were in a celebratory mood afterwards:

And while Michigan fans all over the country are celebrating, two noted members of the Fab Five who played alongside current head coach Juwan Howard are feeling pretty good right about now as well.

Both Chris Webber and Jalen Rose took to social media to describe their feelings following the milestone victory tonight:

Michigan will now play No. 2 Alabama or No. 11 UCLA in the Elite Eight on Tuesday.

